Officers rescue driver after fiery crash on major interstate

COLUMBUS — A driver got rescued on a major interstate after a fiery crash this week.

Columbus Police released body camera video showing officers rescuing a man from a burning pickup on Interstate 71, according to our news partner WBNS.

The driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram called 911 around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 13 and told dispatchers that his truck was speeding by itself and could not slow down.

“I’m not going to make it,” the driver told a 911 dispatcher twice, in audio obtained by WBNS.

Police released body camera on Friday. It shows two officers arriving at the scene. They asked the driver if he was there. No response was given.

The officers could not get the driver out of the front door.

A female officer opened the back passenger door. She told him to grab her hand.

The body video was redacted by a black bar, but the officer pulled the driver out of the truck.

Medics transported him toe the hospital with critical injuries at the time.

Police say his condition has improved and is expected to survive.

