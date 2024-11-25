Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing in Springfield Sunday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
We have a News Center 7 crew heading to the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I just don’t want to see it torn down;’ Church holds final service after nearly 200 years
- 4 area high schools to play in OHSAA football state semifinals
- 2 dead after shooting at Ohio house party
Springfield officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Limestone Street on initial reports of a stabbing.
A police sergeant told News Center 7 that officers were at the scene.
Medics have also been dispatched, according to the sergeant.
No other details were released.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]