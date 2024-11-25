Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing in Springfield Sunday evening.

Springfield officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Limestone Street on initial reports of a stabbing.

A police sergeant told News Center 7 that officers were at the scene.

Medics have also been dispatched, according to the sergeant.

No other details were released.

