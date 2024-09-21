Officers, medics respond to single-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just after midnight crews were dispatched to the area of North Main Street and Shoup Mill Rd on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘The new outlaws;’ Neighbors frustrated after teens crash stolen Kia into several vehicles
- School bus involved in crash while stopped to let kids off; 1 flown to hospital, 1 other hurt
- 1 case of highly contagious respiratory disease reported at local high school
Medics did respond to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No other preliminary details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]