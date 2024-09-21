Officers, medics respond to single-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight crews were dispatched to the area of North Main Street and Shoup Mill Rd on reports of a crash.

Medics did respond to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No other preliminary details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

