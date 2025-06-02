Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to reports of a shooting in Dayton on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police were dispatched around 4:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fauver Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what led to the shooting.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group