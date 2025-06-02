Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to reports of a shooting in Dayton on Monday.
Dayton Police were dispatched around 4:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fauver Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher supervisor.
No other information was available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what led to the shooting.
We will update this developing story.
