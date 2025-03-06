Officers, medics respond to reported crash with entrapment in Dayton

DAYTON — Several officers and medics have responded to a reported crash with entrapment in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:48 a.m. to the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Broadway Street on reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about the crash from dispatchers was available.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group