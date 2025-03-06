Officers, medics respond to reported crash with entrapment in Dayton

DAYTON — Several officers and medics have responded to a reported crash with entrapment in Dayton.
Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:48 a.m. to the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Broadway Street on reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
No other information about the crash from dispatchers was available.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.
We will update this story.
