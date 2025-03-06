STAY INFORMED: Some school districts announce delays due to icy roads

MIAMI VALLEY — Some school districts are delayed due to icy conditions this morning.

Bellefontaine Local Schools are on a two-hour delay in Logan County.

Urbana City Schools, Graham Local Schools, Triad Local Schools. and West Liberty Salem Schools also announced two-hour delays in Champaign County.

We will update this story.

