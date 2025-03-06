UPDATE: I-75 ramp back open after crash with entrapment in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:10 a.m.

Part of a busy ramp to Interstate 75 has opened after a crash with entrapment in Montgomery County.

Officers and medics responded just after 7 a.m. to reports of a crash on the ramp from State Route 725 to Interstate 75.

ODOT cameras show officers and medics at the scene.

Photos from the scene show a black Infiniti and a white SUV were involved in the crash.

Miami Valley Fire District had asked people to avoid the area on social media.

“Crews are on scene of an MVC with Entrapment on Miamisburg Centerville near I-75,” they said on Facebook.

The crash remains under investigation.

