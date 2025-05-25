Officers, medics respond to reported crash near NATO secure zone

DAYTON — Several officers responded to a reported crash near the NATO security zone early Sunday.
Dayton officers requested medics around 2:17 a.m. to a crash on E. 3rd and N St. Clair Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The crash location is just outside the NATO security zone on E. 3rd Street.
The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that officers reported the crash to them.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this developing story.
