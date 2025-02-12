Officers, medics respond to crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Riverside Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7:29 a.m. crews were dispatched to Woodman Drive and Eastman Ave on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Archbishop of Cincinnati resigns, successor appointed
- STAY INFORMED: School districts delayed due to ‘inclement weather’
- Can you help? Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old local girl
A Huber Heights Dispatcher confirmed that injuries were reported, but could not provide details.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group