Officers arrest area man wanted on multiple felony warrants

Officers arrested an area man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

The Richmond Police Department wrote in a social media post that an officer found Bryan Orr Jr., 20, at the 1000 block of South 23rd Street in Wayne County, Indiana.

He was wanted on several felony warrants related to weapons, drugs, and battery charges.

Orr is now in custody and in the Wayne County Jail.

Online records show that Orr was arrested on Monday, Sept. 29.

The Richmond Police Department said this in a statement on its Facebook page.

“Our neighborhoods deserve to be safe places to raise families, run businesses, and build community. The Richmond Police Department is committed to removing those who bring violence, drugs, and illegal weapons into our city and ensuring they answer for their actions. Every arrest like this demonstrates our continued dedication to protecting residents and preserving the quality of life we all expect and deserve.”

A judge has not yet set bond.

