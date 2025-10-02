Popular Chinese restaurant closing its doors in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A well-known Chinese restaurant has announced it will be closing permanently later this month.

China Dynasty posted a notice on social media stating that it will be closing its Centerville location at the 9100 block of Dayton Lebanon Pike.

“Our final day will be Wednesday, October 15, 2025,” the Lin Family said in a note on its door.

Stephen and Sophia Lin first opened China Dynasty in 1995.

They said the decision was not an easy one.

“Due to ongoing health issues, we have made the difficult choice to retire and focus on our well-being,” the Lins said. “We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty you have shown us over the years.”

They said the memories and friendships they made will be cherished forever.

China Dynasty retirement note Photo contributed by China Dynasty (via Facebook) (China Dynasty (via Facebook) /China Dynasty (via Facebook))

