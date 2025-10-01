Medical helicopter responding to crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter is responding to a crash in Miami County on Wednesday evening, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N Alcony-Conover Road and E Loy Road before 5 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this crash.

