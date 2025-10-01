U.S. Air Force Museum ‘temporarily closed’ due to government shutdown

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced it is “temporarily closed” during the government shutdown.
The museum wrote the announcement on social media.
A museum spokesperson said, “All museum events and activities have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.”
It said the closure is “due to the lack of government appropriations.”
As previously reported by News Center 7, lawmakers could agree to fund the government.
It shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
The National Museum of the USAF said its website and social media will not be updated due to the government shutdown.
