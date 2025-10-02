Large police presence on busy road after reported motorcycle crash

DAYTON — A busy street in Dayton is blocked after a reported motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.
The crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews on scene see both Dayton police and MetroParks police on scene.
A large portion of the road is currently blocked.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
