Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area near Ohio high school, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY — Officers responded after receiving reports of human remains discovered in a wooded area near an Ohio high school on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Green Township Police Department wrote in a social media post that “skeletal remains” were found near North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive.
It is near LaSalle High School outside Cincinnati.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Reds’ playoff run ends after being swept by Dodgers in NL Wildcard
- Large police presence on busy road after reported motorcycle crash
- Driver runs red light, causes multi-car crash in Harrison Twp., sheriff’s office says
Officers went to the scene just before 5 p.m.
They confirmed the report of skeletal remains discovered, according to the police.
The Green Township Police Department and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group