ODOT seeking public’s input on several upcoming projects

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7 is looking for the public’s input on 12 upcoming projects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone interested in giving feedback on the following projects should contact Tricia Bishop at (937) 497-6721 or email Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov by March 31.

TRENDING STORIES:

Simon-Kenton Trail Improvements- The Champaign County Engineer is proposing safety upgrades at six trail crossings. The project is expected to start over the summer.

Mad River Trail Phase 1- The Clark County Park District is looking to build a multi-use path along a former rail bed between Old Mill Road and US 68. ODOT said this 1.3-mile paved trail will improve access to the Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve. A 4-car parking lot off Old Mill Road is also included in this project. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027.

Broadway Street Improvements- The Village of Covington wants to repair Broadway Street from Stillwater River to North High Street. The project will fix the deteriorating roadway and other substandard conditions, according to ODOT. The village wants to add new striping, curbs, gutters, ADA curb ramps, storm drainage system, signage, and sidewalk replacements. It’s expected to start in spring 2028.

Main Street Pedestrian Improvements- The City of Clayton is looking to build new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, storm sewers, and ADA-compliant curb ramps on Main Street from Heathcliff Road to Hillgrove Avenue. The traffic signal at Main Street and Garber Road will also be revamped. ODOT said the project is expected to begin in August 2026 and take a year to complete

East Third Enhancements- The City of Dayton wants to improve pedestrian and bicycle access on East Third Street from Keowee Street to Linden Avenue. The project includes new bike lanes and crosswalks. The road will go from five lanes to three lanes due to the bike lane. ODOT said construction is expected to start in June 2026.

Far Hills Ave Lighting Improvements- The City of Kettering is looking to replace existing streetlights with new energy-efficient lights along Far Hills Avenue between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane. This project will start in spring 2027.

Founders Pedestrian Improvements- The City of Kettering wants to install sidewalks along Founders Drive, from Research Boulevard to the existing sidewalk on Founders Boulevard. ODOT said the project will start in the spring or summer of 2027.

Great Miami Recreation Trail Improvements- The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) wants to rebuild approximately 1.4 miles of the Great Miami River Recreational Trail in Dayton and Moraine. ODOT said the path is located between East River Road and Stewart Street. Improvements will include a new curb, a crossing to Carillon Park, and other trail amenities. The project will begin in early 2027 and take six months to complete.

Keowee Street Improvements- The City of Dayton wants to make improvements on Keowee Street from Fifth Street to Monument Avenue. ODOT said the project includes a multi-use path on both sides of the road, tree plantings, and traffic signal upgrades. Keowee Street will go from seven lanes to five lanes. The project should start in the summer of 2026.

Miamisburg-Springboro Pike at Benner Road Intersection Improvements- The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, City of Miamisburg, Miami Township, and the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office want to add a roundabout to the intersection. ODOT said the project is intended to reduce congestion and improve safety. Construction will likely start in spring 2026.

I-75 Interstate Widening- ODOT wants to add another lane on I-75 from the Pennyroyal Bridge in Warren County to the Lyons Road Bridge in Montgomery County. The project will require full reconstruction of the three existing lanes. ODOT believes this project is necessary to repair deteriorated pavement and congestion. The project is expected to start in spring 2027 and take three years to complete.

Click here for additional information on these projects.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group