NWS confirms 4th area tornado from last week’s storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a fourth tornado hit the area during last week’s storms.

NWS said Wednesday that an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Warren County overnight on April 3, according to a Public Information Statement.

This one touched down in southern Warren County.

As previously reported by News Center 7, NWS confirmed three separate tornadoes hit Clinton County on April 3.

It appeared to have developed just east of Maineville, where tree and garage damage were reported in the area near Mounts Road, NWS said.

More tree damage was reported near the intersection of Morrow Cozaddale and Ireland Roads.

Ludlum Road also had a tree knocked down before the tornado moved northeast and damage was reported in a Morrow subdivision.

There was some tree and minor home damage reported on Alpine Heights and Jessica Suzanne Drives.

NWS says the tornado likely paralleled or briefly crossed U.S. 22 near Roachester, where the metal roof of an outbuilding was removed and many trees got uprooted or knocked down.

A tree was also blown onto a home on Fisher Road.

