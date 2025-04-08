Third EF0 tornado confirmed in Clinton County

CLINTON — A third tornado touched down in Clinton County in April amid severe storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Monday that a third EF0 tornado hit Clinton County overnight on April 3.

This one touched down in the far southern part of the county, just north of St. Martin at the Clinton-Brown county line.

The NWS had previously reported that two tornadoes moved through Clinton County on April 3.

This tornado was determined to be an EF0 with peak wind speeds of 80 mph.

It appeared to have started on Chaney Road, barely on the Clinton County side of the Clinton-Brown county line, according to NWS.

Roof damage was observed on an outbuilding, while a barn was overturned, and large trees were knocked over on Weisflock Road.

The last damage was reported on Oakgrove Road. A barn was destroyed, and tree damage was noted, NWS said.

Storm Center 7 says this brings the statewide tornado count to 11, including six across the region.

2025 State, Ohio Tornado total Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

