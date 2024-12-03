‘Not a monster;’ Woman gets 5 years probation after 68 pets removed from home

KETTERING — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 68 animals from a Kettering house during a “large-scale” animal neglect case, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

45 cats, seven guinea pigs, six rabbits, three dogs and one bird were rescued, the organization says.

Melissa Epperson owns the house and was well-known in the “local Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) community, " the spokesperson said.

She was operating an informal cat rescue out of her house.

Epperson cleaned up the house after an intervention but faced legal action for the mistreatment of the animals.

Three dogs were returned to Epperson’s care, but the remaining 65 were surrendered to the Humane Society, the spokesperson said. These animals are receiving medical attention and are being prepared for adoption.

“The Humane Society encourages members of the public to report concerns about animal welfare and reminds the community that animal hoarding often starts with good intentions but can quickly spiral into harmful situations for both people and animals,” the spokesperson said.

