No injuries reported after house fire in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Clark County — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Clark County Friday evening, according to Mad River Township fire crews.

Mad River Township firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 6:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Hagan Road.

Fire crews told News Center 7 that the homeowners were out of the house when they arrived on scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

