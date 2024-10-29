New security cameras to be installed in Downtown Dayton

DOWNTOWN DAYTON — For the first time in more than a decade, Downtown Dayton is getting new security cameras.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., city Officials say security cameras in Downtown Dayton allowed police to identify and catch two suspects who attempted to rob a TV photographer on Oct, 17.

Now, city officials are increasing the number of cameras in Downtown.

People who work downtown told News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins that they think this is a good thing.

“You never know what could happen or anywhere where things can happen. We can catch it on camera, quicker we can solve what’s going on,” Letrell Redmon, a manager at Winans said.

Redmon believes more cameras will help law enforcement solve more crimes.

“We had a few instances where things have happened but there’s enough police officers in downtown so, things get taken care of quickly,” Redmon said.

Harvey Lehrner, the owner of Don’s Pawn Shop, along with other local business owners downtown, agrees that more cameras will benefit their business and help keep an eye on the youth.

“Like when we had the looting problem. Now we have the young kids out of school hanging out. A bussing issue. They’re hanging out and it can be negative for downtown,” Lehrner said.

Lehrner says cameras around downtown helped police identify the suspects in an attempted robbery. He said the cameras were a useful resource.

“I was happy to hear that. When we got the word, I check to see if we recognized them, which we didn’t. But they had them on camera and identify them, pop it up,” Lehrner said.

Dayton’s current camera system is more than a decade old.

