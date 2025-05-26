New monument unveiled completes Veterans Memorial Plaza at annual Memorial Day ceremony

CENTERVILLE — A new monument was unveiled and completed the plaza at Centerville’s Veterans Memorial at their annual ceremony Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Centerville honored veterans at their annual Memorial Day tribute Monday at 9 a.m.

They showcased new additions to the Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park on 255 West Spring Valley Road.

Three new enhancements were made to the park, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

A new monument honoring the U.S. Space Force was revealed. This monument completes the plaza’s representation of all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The main monument and the brick walkaround path saw the additions of the Global War on Terror.

And a new entry lectern that ‘highlights the features and symbolism of the plaza,’ was added, according to the release.

Commander of the National Space and Intelligence Center for the U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Sparks delivered the ceremony’s keynote address.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton also spoke at the event.

“The Veterans Memorial Plaza enhancements reflect Centerville’s continued commitment to recognizing service members past and present, and to ensuring future generations understand the cost of freedom,” Centerville Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon said in the release.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group