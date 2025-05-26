Fire-breathing or fire-fighting? Bearded dragon saves owner from house fire

WASHINGTON — A bearded dragon saved its owner from a house fire by leaping onto his owners face while he was napping.

South King Fire Department in Federal Way, Washington, shared in a post on social media that Spike the bearded dragon saved his owner, Donald, who was napping when a fire began in their home’s bathroom.

Spike saved the day when we woke his owner up by leaping onto his face to alert him of the fire, according to the post.

Donald was able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

“Who knows how far it would have spread without Spike’s help, as Donald was so tired that he even slept through the sound of the smoke alarms,” the spokesperson for South King Fire said in the post.

In a photo in their Facebook post, South King Fire showed Spike wearing a miniature firefighter’s helmet and promised a real one would be in order soon.

“Well done, Spike! 10/10 performance. No notes. Your South King Fire badge and helmet are on order,” the spokesperson said.

You've heard of fire-breathing dragons but have you ever heard of a fire-FIGHTING one? Well, now you have! Spike the... Posted by South King Fire on Saturday, May 17, 2025

