Memorial Day 2025: Several ceremonies, events across region; what to know

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is Memorial Day.

Several events across the region will honor those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

This includes parades and ceremonies throughout the Miami Valley.

Here’s a list of some of those events:

Greene County:

Beavercreek- A special Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at 1911 North Fairfield Road at 2 p.m.. They will honor those who lost their lives while serving the United States Armed Forces. Limited bleacher seating is available. They are asking you to bring a lawn chair.

Miami County

Piqua - The 2025 Piqua Memorial Day Parade starts with a service around 10 a.m. The parade travels Park Avenue to Washington and then to Veterans’ Memorial near the Forest Hill Cemetery.

- The starts with a service around 10 a.m. The parade travels Park Avenue to Washington and then to Veterans’ Memorial near the Forest Hill Cemetery. Troy- The City of Troy Memorial Day Remembrance is at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial area of Riverside Cemetery at 101 Riverside Drive. The city said on its website that David Norman, one of the last marines to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, will present the keynote address.

Montgomery County:

Centerville - The city will host a Memorial Day ceremony and monument dedication at Stubbs Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. at 255 W. Spring Pike.

- The city will host a Memorial Day ceremony and monument dedication at Stubbs Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. at 255 W. Spring Pike. Dayton - Memorial Day ceremony at the Dayton VA Hospital starts at 11 a.m. It takes place in the tent on top of Monument Hill. The cemetery will be closed to traffic until 1 p.m. Parking is available in the lots on Connecticut and Main Avenues on the VA Campus.

- Memorial Day ceremony at the starts at 11 a.m. It takes place in the tent on top of Monument Hill. The cemetery will be closed to traffic until 1 p.m. Parking is available in the lots on Connecticut and Main Avenues on the VA Campus. Huber Heights - The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial at Thomas A. Cloud Park at 4 p.m. at 4704 Brandt Pike. They will honor those who lost their lives while in service to the United States.

- The annual will take place at the Veterans Memorial at Thomas A. Cloud Park at 4 p.m. at 4704 Brandt Pike. They will honor those who lost their lives while in service to the United States. Miamisburg - Several Memorial Day events will take place from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include:

- will take place from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include: 8:45 a.m.- Ceremony at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, 1 N. 9th Street



9:15 a.m.- Ceremony at Hillgrove Union Cemetery, 1002 E. Central Avenue



9:40 a.m.- Ceremony at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 723 Upper Miamisburg Road



10:30 a.m.- Linden Avenue Bridge Ceremony



11 a.m.- Parade

Preble County:

Eaton- The annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Vine Street between the Red Mule and the former Armory. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel west on Main Street.

Warren County:

Springboro- The annual Memorial Day Parade starts at 2 p.m. on S. Main Street in Historic Springboro. There will be a ceremony at Wade Field after the parade.

