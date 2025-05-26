Officers investigating reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Monday.
Dayton officers responded at 4:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Huffman Avenue on reports that a man was stabbed, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Dispatchers also told News Center 7 the suspect may have run off.
We are working to learn the victim’s condition and what led to the stabbing.
