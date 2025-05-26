Unlicensed 15-year-old driver hits police cruiser in Ohio

WHITEHALL — An unlicensed teen hit a police cruiser while driving their parent’s truck in Ohio.

The Whitehall Police Department said an officer was helping someone locked out of their car on April 28 when the cruiser got hit by a 15-year-old driving the truck, according to a social media post.

The department said the teen did not have a license, and that’s not all.

“Even more troubling: their parent allowed them to drive anyway,” the department said on Facebook. “Needless to say, charges were filed.”

They said this could have been much worse.

“Allowing an unlicensed, underage driver on the road puts everyone at risk—other drivers, pedestrians, and the teen themselves,” the department stated.

Whitehall Police said that parents who allow this behavior will be held accountable.

