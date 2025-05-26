Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash responding to call in Ohio

ADAMS COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-car crash in Ohio on Saturday.

An Adams County deputy was responding to a call at 10:17 p.m. when the crash happened in the Village of Manchester, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Medics treated the deputy and released him at the scene.

The occupants in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating the crash.

