New historical marker honoring Black Civil War soldiers unveiled at Troy cemetery

TROY, Miami County — A new Ohio Historical Marker honoring Black Civil War soldiers who have been buried in Troy has been unveiled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The marker commemorates the service and sacrifice of the 20 Black Civil War veterans buried at Riverside Cemetery, according to the City of Troy.

TRENDING STORIES:

Many of these soldiers are interred in the historically segregated ‘Soldiers’ Circle.’

On Saturday, community members gathered for the unveiling ceremony.

Members of the Troy Human Relations Commission, Troy Historical Society, and Miami Valley Veterans museum shared remarks during the ceremony, the city said.

Keynote speaker Sharrie Brown, a former service member and co-pastor of Restored Life Church, reflected on the enduring legacy of the soldiers.

The city added that the event included a mayoral proclamation presented by Council Member Bobby Phillips, and the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard performed a three-round volley and flag ceremony.

The flag used in the ceremony will be displayed at Lincoln Community Center.

The city encourages anyone who may be interested in learning more about Civil War history to visit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Overfield Tavern, First Presbyterian Church, and downtown Troy.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group