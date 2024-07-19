New development to offer affordable housing for residents in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Prices to rent or buy a house are skyrocketing, but a group of people plan to bring affordable housing to the area.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Study shows most Ohio renters can’t comfortably afford housing

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talks to County Corp. Housing President Steve Naas about what a new development could do for the community LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Non-profit organization County Corp. and the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority are working with Dublin Capital Group to develop affordable apartments on the west side of Dayton.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the average Ohio worker who rents is not making enough to comfortably afford housing.

>>RELATED: Here’s how much money you need to make in Ohio to live comfortably in 2024

The average sales price for a home in the Dayton area is up nearly $30,000 this year, according to Dayton Realtors.

Dayton resident Tequila Jones said housing costs are too high.

“I feel like anything that’s called affordable housing is needed in Dayton, Ohio,” Jones said.

©2024 Cox Media Group