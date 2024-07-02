Here’s how much money you need to make in Ohio to live comfortably in 2024

DAYTON, Ohio — Living comfortably in Ohio in 2024 requires a salary of over $80,000 according to a new study.

Smart Asset ranked all 50 states by the highest annual salary needed to live comfortably as a single adult.

The company applied the 50/30/20 budget rule, which recommends spending 50% of your budget on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants, and 20% toward savings or paying off debt. They then compared that to the cost of living in each state based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

>> High school damaged by ‘incendiary device’ detonation; 20-year-old man arrested after standoff

The study determined that a single working adult needs to make $80,704 in Ohio to live comfortably. Two working adults raising two children will have to make $209,331 to live comfortably.

Overall, Ohio came in 45th on the list for the highest salary needed to live comfortably. Massachusetts, Hawaii and California made up the top three.

To see where other states ranked, you can see the full study here.

©2024 Cox Media Group