Study shows most Ohio renters can’t comfortably afford housing

DAYTON — A new report shows that the average Ohio worker who rents is not making enough to comfortably afford their housing.

The study found that the majority of renters in the state earn less per hour than what it takes to meet the standard set by the US Department of Housing and Development. News Center 7′s Nick Foley looks into the numbers behind this concerning trend LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) found that most renters in Ohio can’t afford a two-bedroom apartment, which is the US Department of Housing and Development standard.

“HUD has basically determined that people shouldn’t be paying more than 30% of their total income for housing and utilities. So that’s when we say like, you know, an apartment isn’t affordable is based on somebody who’s spending more than 30% of their income,” COHHIO Spokesperson, Marcus Roth said. “If housing is costing more and everything else is costing more, then you need to start looking at getting paid more as well.”





