Former Greene County postal worker sentenced for stealing mail

GREENE COUNTY — A former Greene County postal worker has been sentenced for mail theft.

23-year-old Todja Hill was sentenced on July 10 to four years in prison for multiple counts of mail theft, fraud, and records tampering

Hill was initially charged with nearly 60 felony counts back in March. She pleaded guilty to 15 counts on May 22, and the rest were dropped.

Hill was charged with the following counts:

10 felony counts of receiving stolen property.

2 felony counts of identity fraud.

1 felony count of forgery

1 felony count of tampering with records

1 felony count of telecommunications fraud.

Hill is also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

