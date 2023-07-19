New Carlisle conducting city-wide smoke test of sanitary lines today

People living in New Carlisle need to watch out for smoke today.

They will be doing city-wide tests on its sanitary lines, the city announced on social media Tuesday.

The smoke will be non-toxic, but the process is to find where leaks are or areas that should be tied into the sanitary lines.

It is possible for smoke to come into a house through empty drain traps or cracks in lateral lines, the city said. It may also come out of rain gutters that may be connected to the sanitary lines.

The New Carlisle Fire Department has also been informed of this smoke testing.

The city said if anyone sees smoke coming from their home’s drain or gutter, call the City of New Carlisle at 937-845-9492.





