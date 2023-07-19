Ruptured natural gas line on East Third Street in Dayton prompts evacuations

DAYTON — A ruptured natural gas line in the 1600 block of East Third Street in Dayton on Tuesday evening triggered the evacuation of businesses and apartments.

Utility workers with two or three companies doing horizontal drilling hit the line, which connects to two other lines at a T-junction piece of pipe, District Chief Matt McClain, Dayton Fire Department, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

“We determined the gas was moving underground through some of the storm sewers,” the district chief said. “We’re not sure what happened, why they hit the gas line.”

Dayton firefighters were called and shut down a section of East Third Street so Centerpoint Energy, which maintains the lines, could come in to make repairs. Metro by T-Mobile cell phone store and Eliaa Smoke Shop & Gifts, at East Third and Huffman Avenue and nearest the leak, were evacuated. Two apartments above those businesses were evacuated as well.

Another apartment building, this one at 1903 E. Third across the street from the leak, was partially evacuated for a shor time after some residents complained that they could smell gas, McClain said.

Tonight at 11, hear from one of the residents at 1903 E. Third who was forced to evacuate.





