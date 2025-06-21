New bill would create penalties for Ohio hospitals that don’t cooperate with ICE

COLUMBUS — A bill working its way through the Ohio Statehouse is looking to create penalties for hospitals that refuse to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside their facilities.

House Bill 281, regarding hospitals and the enforcement of federal immigration law, was recently introduced by Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.).

The bill proposes to revoke state grants and suspend Medicaid funding for hospitals that refuse to cooperate with ICE in its efforts to make an arrest pursuant to a lawful warrant, interview individuals, or collect evidence.

“I introduced HB 281 to ensure hospitals that take taxpayer dollars cooperate with ICE to remove illegal immigrants from their facilities,” Williams wrote in a social media post.

The bill was recently referred to the House Pubic Safety Committee.

