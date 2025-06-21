New bill would create penalties for Ohio hospitals that don’t cooperate with ICE

COLUMBUS — A bill working its way through the Ohio Statehouse is looking to create penalties for hospitals that refuse to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside their facilities.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
House Bill 281, regarding hospitals and the enforcement of federal immigration law, was recently introduced by Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.).
The bill proposes to revoke state grants and suspend Medicaid funding for hospitals that refuse to cooperate with ICE in its efforts to make an arrest pursuant to a lawful warrant, interview individuals, or collect evidence.
TRENDING STORIES:
- CenterPoint Energy looking to sell Ohio gas business
- Black bear spotted in Greene County
- Kroger to close 60 stores
“I introduced HB 281 to ensure hospitals that take taxpayer dollars cooperate with ICE to remove illegal immigrants from their facilities,” Williams wrote in a social media post.
The bill was recently referred to the House Pubic Safety Committee.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group