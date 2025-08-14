New app allows DPS parents to track child’s school bus routes

DAYTON — As parents send their kids back to school, they will have a way to keep an eye on them.
Dayton Public Schools said in a social media post that parents can track their child’s bus in real time.
The My Ride K-12 App allows them to see when their child enter and leaves their bus.
It can be tracked minute-by-minute, DPS said.
Parents can see their child’s bus route and information.
You can download the My Ride K-12 App in the App Store and Google Play.
Visit this website for more information.
