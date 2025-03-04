UPDATE: Power restored for most in Montgomery County

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 1:58 p.m.:

Most power has been restored in Montgomery County.

As of 1:55 p.m., only 21 people are without power in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage Map.

INITIAL REPORT:

Nearly 2,000 people are without power in Montgomery County Tuesday.

As of 1:30 p.m. 1,727 AES customers are without power in Montgomery County, according to an AES Outage Map.

The majority of the outages appear to be in the Huber Heights area near Bellfontaine Road.

We are working to learn the cause of the outage and will continue to follow this story.

