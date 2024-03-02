Crews from around Miami Valley fight farmhouse fire for several hours; home a total loss

Fire agencies from around the Miami Valley were called to a fire in Huber Heights Friday evening.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 6:30 p.m. Huber Heights firefighters were called to a fire in the 9100 block of Taylorsville Road.

When fire crews arrived they found fire on the outside of the home on a porch, according to a Huber Heights Fire Division Battalion Chief.

Fire crews struggled to get water on the fire as the only way to access the property was a small wooden bridge over a creek which their engines were too heavy to cross.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish farmhouse fire in Huber Heights

Because of this, mutual aid was called from surrounding agencies and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

There were also no hydrants in the area.

Fire crews from Dayton, Wright Patterson, Fairborn, Riverside, Bethel-Clark, and Tipp City were called to the scene.

>> Woman beaten unconscious, put in car and driven away from Dayton gas station found alive

No one was hurt during the fire and those who lived in the home were displaced but had somewhere else to stay.

The house was a total loss with damages to the structure and its contents estimated at around $180,000, according to fire officials.

Crews were on the scene until around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.









©2024 Cox Media Group