Firefighters work to extinguish farmhouse fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Huber Heights Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Huber Heights firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Taylorsville Road for reports of a farmhouse on fire, Huber Heights dispatchers confirmed.

>> Semi dangles from bridge over Ohio River following crash

Initial scanner traffic indicates that mutual aid from surrounding agencies was requested.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way and will update as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group