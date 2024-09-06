Much needed rain arrives; Record-setting cool temps possible this weekend

DAYTON — Cool temperatures are moving into the Miami Valley this weekend after a threat for storms on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 will track the rain and possible storms LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Scattered showers and storms end Friday evening with clearing skies as rain departs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said we have a chance to tie the record morning low

The weekend will be breezy and fall-like.

Sunday brings a chance for the Miami Valley to hit a record low temp.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



