Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Miami Township Wednesday.

The crash was reported on I-75 southbound near Austin Boulevard around 3:40 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that the crash was between a car and a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Information about their condition was not available.

All southbound lanes were closed until around 5 p.m. due to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

