Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Miami Township Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported on I-75 southbound near Austin Boulevard around 3:40 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.
Dispatchers confirmed that the crash was between a car and a motorcycle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- McDonald’s can ‘restore confidence’ after deadly Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak, CEO says
- Teenage boy taken into custody after 5 people were found dead in their home
- Baby shot, killed after toddler finds loaded rifle in car
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Information about their condition was not available.
All southbound lanes were closed until around 5 p.m. due to the crash.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]