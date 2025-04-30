Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Perry Township Monday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 5:30 p.m. on April 28, Perry Township police were called to a crash at Crawford Toms Run and Brookville Pyrmont roads.

The preliminary investigation showed that a pick-up truck was driving northbound on Crawford Toms Run Road, and a motorcycle was driving southwest on Brookville Pyrmont Road.

The driver of the pick-up truck failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The driver of the pick-up truck was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign, according to the OSHP.

