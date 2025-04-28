Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Perry Twp

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Perry Township Monday.

Around 5:30, Perry Township police were called to a crash at Crawford Toms Run and Brookville Pyrmont roads, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to help handle the crash.

OSP dispatchers confirmed that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The crash was between a motorcycle and a truck.

Information on the motorcyclist’s condition was not available.

