Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Perry Twp

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Perry Township Monday.
Around 5:30, Perry Township police were called to a crash at Crawford Toms Run and Brookville Pyrmont roads, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to help handle the crash.
OSP dispatchers confirmed that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
The crash was between a motorcycle and a truck.
Information on the motorcyclist’s condition was not available.
We will continue to follow this story.
