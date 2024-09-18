Mother sentenced after ‘disturbing’ viral video showed her attacking child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A mother has been sentenced after a viral video showed her hitting and screaming at a baby boy.

Haley Ryan, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and 180 days in jail with 90 suspended, according to municipal court records.

This comes after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment on Aug. 29.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the video appeared on social media in August.

“Disturbing is the only word that probably is appropriate.” Chief Deputy Matt Haines told News Center 7. “It was one of those things that literally went viral for all the wrong reasons. we started getting phone calls, from as far away that I know of from at least Texas.”

Deputies knew the mom in the video was Ryan and arrested her. They said it was her son in a crib and the baby’s father took the video.

A Vandalia Municipal Court judge ordered she could not have contact with the child.

Ryan must attend parenting classes and intense outpatient mental health services.

