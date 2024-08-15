Woman arrested after ‘disturbing’ viral video shows mother attacking her child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County mother is in jail after a viral video showed a woman repeatedly hitting a baby boy.

A video went viral across social media that showed a mother reaching into a crib and hitting a wailing baby.

Within minutes of the video being posted, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got calls from as far as Texas.

“Disturbing is the only word that probably is appropriate,” Chief Deputy Matt Haines said.

