Mother of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment sentenced to prison

FAIRBORN — The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone and in critical condition in a Fairborn apartment has learned her sentence.

Rabyah Muballigh, 26, was sentenced to 7 to 10.5 years on Thursday morning for the one count of felonious assault which she previously pleaded no contest to. She received credit for the half of a year she has served.

Muballigh also previously pleaded no contest to one count of endangering children, but both offenses were “allied offenses for the purpose” of the plea. For the sentencing, prosecutors elected to “proceed to conviction and sentence” for the felonious assault charge, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fairborn police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Drive on Jan. 8 on reports of a child having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller, Muballigh, told dispatchers that the child was alone in the apartment.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the apartment unsecured. Once inside the apartment, they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive who weighed just 16 pounds. Medics immediately took the child to a hospital.

Police said her bed was severely soiled, roaches were everywhere and she had bug bites all over her body.

Muballigh was arrested by police outside the apartment.

The child’s alleged father, Corey Moody, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury last week on one count each of endangering children, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence.

The child was in the hospital for over two months but has since been released and is in foster care.

