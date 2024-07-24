Father of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment charged; mother to be sentenced

FAIRBORN — The man believed to be the father of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone and in critical condition in a Fairborn apartment has been arrested and charged.

Corey Moody, 29, of Xenia, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury last week on one count each of endangering children, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Corey Moody (Greene County Jail)

A spokesperson for Fairborn Police confirmed to News Center 7 that Moody is the alleged father of the child who was found alone in an apartment in the 300 block of Wallace Drive on January 8.

Police were called to the apartment on reports of a child having trouble breathing. The 911 caller was previously identified as the child’s mother, Rabyah Muballigh, and she told dispatchers that the child was alone in the apartment.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the apartment unsecured. Once inside the apartment, they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive who weighed just 16 pounds. The child was immediately taken by medics to a hospital.

Police said her bed was severely soiled, roaches were everywhere and she had bug bites all over her body.

Muballigh was arrested by police outside the apartment. She pleaded no contest to one count of felonious assault and endangering children in May and is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Moody was arrested on Monday and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains.

The child was in the hospital for over two months, but has since been released and is in foster care.





