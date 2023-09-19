Mosquito spraying scheduled today after detection of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public health officials will be spraying specific areas today after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mosquito spraying scheduled for next week after detection of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County

News Center 7 previously reported a mosquito that tested positive for the virus was discovered in a trap on Marshall Road in Washington Township.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County will be spraying in Washington Township and Centerville today between dusk and midnight, a Centerville spokesperson said.

They will be spraying in the following areas:

Brampton Road

Brookmount Road

Cantella Court

Hithergreen Drive

Limberlost Trail

Marshall Road

Mondelet Court

Nicolet Lane

Overhill Lane

Terrace Park Drive

Public Health says they will not be spraying around Stone Lake Drive, according to the spokesperson.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Washington Twp.

Learn how you can protect yourself from West Nile Virus below:

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flowerpots, buckets, and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and, on their sides, when they aren’t being used.

For more information, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group