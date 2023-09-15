Mosquito spraying scheduled for next week after detection of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public Health officials will soon spray specific areas after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County.

A mosquito that tested positive for the virus was discovered in a trap on Marshall Road in Washington Township, News Center 7 reported Thursday.

Public Health has now scheduled a spraying for Tuesday, September 19.

Weather permitting, Public Health will spray the following areas between dusk and midnight:

Brampton Road

Brookmount Road

Cantella Court

Hithergreen Drive

Limberlost Trail

Marshall Road

Mondelet Court

Nicolet Lane

Overhill Lane

Terrace Park Drive

Officials say they will not spray around Stone Lake Drive.

Learn how you can protect yourself from West Nile Virus below:

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets, and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

