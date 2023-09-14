Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — A mosquito has tested positive for West Nile Virus in a local community.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County announced a positive mosquito was detected in a trap along Marshall Road in Washington Township.

Public Health said they are working to coordinate a broad spray treatment and will release information in the coming days about where and when that will take place.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

The best-suggested way to avoid the West Nile Virus is to apply repellents or treat standing water near your property.

Residents may call (937) 224-8793 for more information.

